Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 7,113 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,574 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 459,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $74,634,837.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. This represents a 69.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,561,687 shares of company stock worth $426,677,518 over the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 6.9%

NYSE DELL opened at $433.72 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.01 and a 1-year high of $469.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.02 and a 200-day moving average of $161.80. The firm has a market cap of $280.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Evercore lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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