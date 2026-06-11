Westrock Coffee Company $WEST Position Lowered by NFC Investments LLC

NFC Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745,959 shares of the company's stock after selling 343,752 shares during the period. Westrock Coffee accounts for approximately 4.3% of NFC Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NFC Investments LLC owned about 3.87% of Westrock Coffee worth $15,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,292 shares of the company's stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,720 shares of the company's stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,782 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,510 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.08% of the company's stock.

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Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of WEST opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.90. Westrock Coffee Company has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $9.13.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $308.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.13 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 2,145.68% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. On average, analysts predict that Westrock Coffee Company will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEST shares. Wall Street Zen raised Westrock Coffee from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Westrock Coffee from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Westrock Coffee from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 target price on Westrock Coffee in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Westrock Coffee from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WEST

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 533,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,456,013.60. This represents a 11.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 134,500 shares of company stock valued at $720,115. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company's stock.

Westrock Coffee Profile

Westrock Coffee Company is a global integrated coffee roaster and manufacturer that delivers end-to-end solutions across the coffee and tea supply chain. The company sources, roasts, blends, packages and distributes a diverse range of products, including hot and cold brew coffee, single-serve pods, instant and soluble coffee, tea, and specialty coffee extracts. Serving retail, convenience, foodservice and industrial customers, Westrock Coffee offers both private-label and co-packed branded products to meet the needs of supermarkets, quick-service restaurants, office coffee services and other channels.

Since its founding in 2008, Westrock Coffee has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish manufacturing facilities across North America, Latin America and Europe.

Further Reading

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