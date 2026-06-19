WEX Inc. $WEX Stock Holdings Trimmed by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,008 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 12,033 shares during the quarter. WEX comprises approximately 1.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.26% of WEX worth $115,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in WEX by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 237 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 3.4% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its position in WEX by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 5,628 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in WEX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,429 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company's stock.

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WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $127.67 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $149.35 and its 200-day moving average is $152.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.29 and a 12-month high of $186.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $673.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.96 million. WEX had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.950-19.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.930-5.130 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $173.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other news, COO Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,600. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $173,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,228,193.92. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,798. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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