Weyerhaeuser Company $WY Shares Purchased by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,973 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,881,226 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,636,000 after purchasing an additional 405,575 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,647,285 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,836,000 after acquiring an additional 669,451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,675,994 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $91,128,000 after acquiring an additional 97,769 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,370,437 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,709 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $1,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Calvin O'rourke acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 28,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $726,556.35. This represents a 16.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Beckwitt acquired 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 24,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,496.20. This represents a 491.88% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.0%

WY opened at $22.68 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock's fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 5.78%.The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Weyerhaeuser's payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $28.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WY

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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