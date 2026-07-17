W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires 592,505 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 156.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 970,322 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 592,505 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned 0.08% of CNH Industrial worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 70.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,268,436 shares of the company's stock worth $27,856,000 after acquiring an additional 938,035 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 56.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 29.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,456 shares of the company's stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 180,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNH Industrial news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,610.38. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNH opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company's fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNH. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered CNH Industrial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.77.

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CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

See Also

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