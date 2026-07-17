W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires Shares of 74,907 Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,985,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned about 0.14% of Molina Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 33.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company's stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 713.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,541,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $159.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $207.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 3.6%

MOH opened at $225.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.64 and a 200-day moving average of $175.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.06 and a fifty-two week high of $244.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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