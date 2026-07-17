W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Cuts Stake in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,298 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 12,421 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co's holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,532 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 2.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,053 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 64.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 941.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,823 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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lululemon athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $118.79 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $104.44 and a 1-year high of $233.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.88.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting lululemon athletica

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In related news, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,388.75. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,213,223.25. The trade was a 70.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $122.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $148.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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