W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $296,000 Stake in Wabtec $WAB

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 38,105 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co's holdings in Wabtec were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wabtec by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wabtec by 1.6% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wabtec by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Wabtec by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,051 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 5.2% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Wabtec to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Wabtec from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabtec has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wabtec

Wabtec Stock Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $261.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.83. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $184.26 and a 12 month high of $284.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.07, for a total transaction of $304,787.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,071.98. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,158,047.50. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,734 shares of company stock worth $1,504,571. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Further Reading

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