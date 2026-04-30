W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,193 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 27,968 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 63,891 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $21,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $414.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $322.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $321.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $344.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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