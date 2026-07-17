W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 30,513 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,901 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,513 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 1.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co's holdings in RTX were worth $17,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after buying an additional 2,210,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,851,633,000 after acquiring an additional 630,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock worth $5,462,310,000 after acquiring an additional 105,069 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,998,155,000 after purchasing an additional 625,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,167,626,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting RTX

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RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $194.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.56 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.28 and a 200-day moving average of $191.60. The stock has a market cap of $261.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. RTX's payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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