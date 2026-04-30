W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Takes $1.72 Million Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,434 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,410,675 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $9,634,523,000 after buying an additional 971,773 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,229,968,000 after buying an additional 8,774,198 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,720,137 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $6,575,430,000 after buying an additional 1,462,874 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,691,772 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,243,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,479 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,590,494 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,149,756,000 after purchasing an additional 832,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Starbucks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $159,373.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,411,077.60. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,958 shares of company stock worth $667,464. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Dbs Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.93.

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $105.50 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average is $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $107.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.09 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. Starbucks's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

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