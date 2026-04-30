W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Takes Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,359 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 620.0% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 72 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 650.0% during the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 3,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.50, for a total value of $1,350,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,825,134.50. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $1,524,212.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,997.44. The trade was a 35.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,260 shares of company stock worth $18,133,971. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More General Dynamics News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: First-quarter beat — Q1 revenue of about $13.5B (+10.3% YoY) and EPS of ~$4.10 topped consensus, driven by Marine Systems and Aerospace strength; margin and cash-flow metrics were solid, supporting the rally. PR Newswire Q1 Release

First-quarter beat — Q1 revenue of about $13.5B (+10.3% YoY) and EPS of ~$4.10 topped consensus, driven by Marine Systems and Aerospace strength; margin and cash-flow metrics were solid, supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 EPS outlook — GD updated guidance to $16.450–$16.550 (above the prior consensus ~$16.30), signaling management confidence in revenue, margins and contract execution for the year. MSN: Shares Surge After Raising Guidance

Raised FY‑2026 EPS outlook — GD updated guidance to $16.450–$16.550 (above the prior consensus ~$16.30), signaling management confidence in revenue, margins and contract execution for the year. Positive Sentiment: Order momentum and cash flow — Company reported a 2:1 book-to-bill and strong operating cash flow (~$2.2B in Q1), improving backlog visibility and supporting multiple-year program execution. Analysts flagged orders as a key driver of the upside. Zacks: Orders and Cash Flow

Order momentum and cash flow — Company reported a 2:1 book-to-bill and strong operating cash flow (~$2.2B in Q1), improving backlog visibility and supporting multiple-year program execution. Analysts flagged orders as a key driver of the upside. Positive Sentiment: Program execution update — The Columbia‑class submarine schedule is tracking toward a 2028 delivery, reducing program timing risk and supporting Marine Systems revenue visibility. USNI: Columbia‑class Tracking to 2028

Program execution update — The Columbia‑class submarine schedule is tracking toward a 2028 delivery, reducing program timing risk and supporting Marine Systems revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/technical context — Analysts and commentary note the stock has rallied after the beat-and-raise; some see the move as a recovery of sentiment rather than a permanent re-rating, so upside may depend on continued order flow and execution. Yahoo Finance: Valuation Check

Valuation/technical context — Analysts and commentary note the stock has rallied after the beat-and-raise; some see the move as a recovery of sentiment rather than a permanent re-rating, so upside may depend on continued order flow and execution. Negative Sentiment: Operational/legal uncertainty remains in pockets — Earlier reporting noted a stop-work order on a Texas artillery shell plant (Army/contract issue); while not the primary driver today, unresolved program-level disputes could pose localized execution or cash timing risk. TheStreet: War Department Stop‑Work Item

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of General Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $389.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $338.09 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $345.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.19. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $369.70. The company has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This is an increase from General Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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