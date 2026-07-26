Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Shares Sold by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC cut its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,738 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,237 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC's holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,079,029 shares of the company's stock worth $2,242,969,000 after buying an additional 289,939 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,469,877 shares of the company's stock worth $1,700,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,595,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $892,650,000 after acquiring an additional 93,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $864,977,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,285,275 shares of the company's stock worth $857,598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WPM. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $182.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.09.

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Trending Headlines about Wheaton Precious Metals

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $4.71 from $4.65, implying slightly better near-term earnings momentum for Wheaton Precious Metals. Wheaton Precious Metals Free Report

Zacks Research increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $4.71 from $4.65, implying slightly better near-term earnings momentum for Wheaton Precious Metals. Positive Sentiment: The firm also raised FY2027 EPS to $5.13 from $4.88 and FY2028 EPS to $5.27 from $4.48, a meaningful boost to the company’s longer-term earnings outlook. Wheaton Precious Metals Free Report

The firm also raised FY2027 EPS to $5.13 from $4.88 and FY2028 EPS to $5.27 from $4.48, a meaningful boost to the company’s longer-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly estimates were also nudged higher for several future periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, reinforcing a constructive analyst view on the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals Free Report

Quarterly estimates were also nudged higher for several future periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, reinforcing a constructive analyst view on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate slightly to $1.10 from $1.12, but the change is small and does not materially offset the broader series of upward revisions. Wheaton Precious Metals Free Report

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $111.49 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $117.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.39 and a 12 month high of $165.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.55% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $901.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $868.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals's quarterly revenue was up 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals's payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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