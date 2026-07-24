Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Shares Sold by Moerus Capital Management LLC

Moerus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,645 shares of the company's stock after selling 73,257 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises 11.4% of Moerus Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $30,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,977,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,912,588 shares of the company's stock worth $694,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,540 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,469,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,700,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,092 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,655.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,245,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,621.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 903,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,239,000 after purchasing an additional 870,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company's stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals to $4.71 from $4.65, signaling slightly better near-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals to $4.71 from $4.65, signaling slightly better near-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased FY2027 EPS estimates to $5.13 from $4.88, which may encourage investors looking for improving longer-term profitability.

The firm also increased FY2027 EPS estimates to $5.13 from $4.88, which may encourage investors looking for improving longer-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly estimates were also lifted for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and Q2 2028, reinforcing a broadly improved earnings outlook for WPM.

Quarterly estimates were also lifted for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and Q2 2028, reinforcing a broadly improved earnings outlook for WPM. Neutral Sentiment: The consensus estimate for the current full-year earnings remains at $4.73 per share, so the revisions are positive but still close to broader market expectations.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $182.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.09.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.39 and a 52 week high of $165.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.79.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.35 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 65.55%.The company's revenue was up 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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