Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Shares Sold by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,070 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,446 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises approximately 1.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.'s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the company's stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company's stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $108.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $87.96 and a 1-year high of $165.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.35 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.55% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio is 19.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $182.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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