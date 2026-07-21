Whipplewood Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,823 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Whipplewood Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Whipplewood Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. Storen Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,652,420 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,970,704,000 after buying an additional 936,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA expanded Omniverse libraries in Agent Toolkit, strengthening its physical AI and simulation software ecosystem. Article Title

NVIDIA expanded Omniverse libraries in Agent Toolkit, strengthening its physical AI and simulation software ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb expanded use of NVIDIA systems for drug discovery, highlighting demand beyond traditional tech customers. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb expanded use of NVIDIA systems for drug discovery, highlighting demand beyond traditional tech customers. Positive Sentiment: QumulusAI bought 1,632 Blackwell GPUs, signaling continued strong appetite for NVIDIA’s AI hardware. Article Title

QumulusAI bought 1,632 Blackwell GPUs, signaling continued strong appetite for NVIDIA’s AI hardware. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame NVIDIA as a long-term AI winner, but many pieces are mostly valuation-focused rather than new fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame NVIDIA as a long-term AI winner, but many pieces are mostly valuation-focused rather than new fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: AMD’s Microsoft-backed Helios launch has intensified concerns about competitive pressure in AI data centers. Article Title

AMD’s Microsoft-backed Helios launch has intensified concerns about competitive pressure in AI data centers. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor selloff and “AI bubble” worries may be capping upside and keeping investors cautious. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $203.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.31 and a 200 day moving average of $195.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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