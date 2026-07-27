White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM Position Trimmed by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM - Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,002 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.08% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.1%

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $2,209.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,648.00 and a 1-year high of $2,333.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $2,101.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,145.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.29.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($12.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($8.59). White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 28.44%.The business had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 134 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised White Mountains Insurance Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, White Mountains Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: WTM, White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

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