White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM Stock Position Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,612 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.75% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $40,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 325.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company's stock.

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White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1%

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $2,213.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $2,094.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,140.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.29. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,648.00 and a 52 week high of $2,333.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($12.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($8.59). White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 28.44%.The business had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 134 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WTM

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: WTM, White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

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