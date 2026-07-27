Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in Constellium SE $CSTM

Whitebox Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,660 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 153,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Constellium worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 6,985.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 53.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Constellium news, SVP Martin Jarrett sold 4,716 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $157,797.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,447.50. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ludovic Piquier sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $33,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 241,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,114,305.41. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,153 shares of company stock worth $6,369,312. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Constellium Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $29.02 on Monday. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The firm's 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.80. Constellium had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Constellium's revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Constellium from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Constellium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Constellium from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Constellium and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTM

About Constellium

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

Further Reading

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