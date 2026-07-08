Whittier Trust Co. Has $2 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,492 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 70,360 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Daniel C. Smith bought 372 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $223.31 per share, with a total value of $83,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,728.80. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $223.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,175.04. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,713.44. The trade was a 1.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $533,056. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $227.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.29. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.33 and a 52 week high of $229.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is 62.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Evercore set a $215.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $211.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Simon Property Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Simon Property Group wasn't on the list.

While Simon Property Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here