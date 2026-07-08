Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 3,767.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,738 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,426 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 27.5% in the first quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA now owns 203,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 43,901 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.4% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,307 shares of the company's stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 30,837 shares of the company's stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore set a $30.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.40.

View Our Latest Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 10.81%.The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's payout ratio is presently 68.15%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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