Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 115.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,899 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,245,419.01. The trade was a 45.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business's 50 day moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $130.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Truist Financial set a $125.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $158.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $173.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ServiceNow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ServiceNow wasn't on the list.

While ServiceNow currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here