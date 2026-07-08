Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,866 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,839 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 540.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:MSI opened at $424.51 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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