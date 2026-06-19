Wick Capital Partners LLC Acquires 158,601 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Wick Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 3,492.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,142 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 158,601 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 2.3% of Wick Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wick Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $31,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 28.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $311,497,000 after buying an additional 246,243 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,945.8% in the third quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $26,081,000 after buying an additional 88,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

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Oracle Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $184.66 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $531.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

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About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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