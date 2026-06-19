Wick Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Wick Capital Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 1,133.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $489,420,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $181.67 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.02 and a fifty-two week high of $261.56. The firm has a market cap of $196.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.31. The business's fifty day moving average is $189.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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