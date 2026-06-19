Wick Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Wick Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 131.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,344 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after acquiring an additional 375,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,128,100,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $400.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.19 and a 200 day moving average of $415.36. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 367.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.77 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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