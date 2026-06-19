Wick Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.34 Million in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,094 shares of the shipping service provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,814,938 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $1,135,411,000 after buying an additional 269,567 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 108,031 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $31,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its position in FedEx by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 6,792 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,822 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

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Key FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: FedEx continues to get supportive coverage around its upcoming earnings, with Barclays maintaining an Overweight rating and some analysts still seeing upside from current levels ahead of the June 23 report.

FedEx continues to get supportive coverage around its upcoming earnings, with Barclays maintaining an Overweight rating and some analysts still seeing upside from current levels ahead of the June 23 report. Positive Sentiment: Kuebix by FreightWise was named a FedEx Compatible Community Tier Partner for 2026, reinforcing the FedEx ecosystem and its shipping-software integration network.

Kuebix by FreightWise was named a FedEx Compatible Community Tier Partner for 2026, reinforcing the FedEx ecosystem and its shipping-software integration network. Neutral Sentiment: FedEx fuel surcharge changes taking effect June 22 will raise export fuel fees while lowering import rates, a revenue-mix shift that could affect shipment economics but is not yet clear-cut for earnings.

FedEx fuel surcharge changes taking effect June 22 will raise export fuel fees while lowering import rates, a revenue-mix shift that could affect shipment economics but is not yet clear-cut for earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Market articles and options commentary are focused on elevated implied volatility and earnings positioning, suggesting traders are bracing for a larger-than-usual move when FedEx reports results.

Market articles and options commentary are focused on elevated implied volatility and earnings positioning, suggesting traders are bracing for a larger-than-usual move when FedEx reports results. Negative Sentiment: Evercore lowered its price target on FedEx to $355 from $390, signaling a more cautious view on the stock’s near-term valuation.

Evercore lowered its price target on FedEx to $355 from $390, signaling a more cautious view on the stock’s near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings estimates call for Q4 EPS of $5.92, down from $6.07 a year ago, which reinforces concerns that profit growth may slow heading into the report.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total transaction of $6,164,087.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,017,070.44. This trade represents a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total value of $7,493,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,110,229.35. The trade was a 51.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on FedEx from $427.00 to $423.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $443.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on FedEx from $410.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $326.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.88 and a 52-week high of $345.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. FedEx's dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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