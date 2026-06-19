Wick Capital Partners LLC Makes New $3.65 Million Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $861,979,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Expedia Group by 24,899.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $386,560,000 after buying an additional 1,801,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $779,275,000 after buying an additional 728,063 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,830 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $165,405,000 after buying an additional 499,706 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,286,093 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $364,363,000 after buying an additional 456,176 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of EXPE opened at $240.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.25. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $303.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.70.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citic Securities dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $284.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Expedia Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Expedia Group wasn't on the list.

While Expedia Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here