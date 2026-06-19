Wick Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. LBP AM SA purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $1,320,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in General Mills by 1,824.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895,225 shares of the company's stock worth $41,628,000 after purchasing an additional 848,712 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in General Mills by 161.9% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 333,199 shares of the company's stock worth $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 205,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 550.2% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $275,827.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,148,763.50. This trade represents a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $342,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,288.54. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Mills from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of General Mills from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $39.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GIS

General Mills Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GIS opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.09). General Mills had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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