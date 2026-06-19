Wick Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,417,717 shares of the company's stock worth $2,947,935,000 after buying an additional 444,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,370,141,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,256,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $723,600,000 after buying an additional 336,757 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,203,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $813,640,000 after acquiring an additional 659,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,959,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,322,000 after acquiring an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $232,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,581,310. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of TER stock opened at $437.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $440.75. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $372.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.80.

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Trending Headlines about Teradyne

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Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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