Wick Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company's stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 77.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company's stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 133 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.00, for a total transaction of $101,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,848. The trade was a 17.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 699 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.27, for a total value of $513,953.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,667,592.36. The trade was a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,285 shares of company stock worth $15,546,137. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $750.23 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $790.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $843.06. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $637.00 and a 52-week high of $999.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,085.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on McKesson from $925.00 to $812.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on McKesson from $975.00 to $945.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $960.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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