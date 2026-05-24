William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881,223 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 132,579 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Veeva Systems worth $196,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,241,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,351,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,625,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,210 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $706,078,000 after buying an additional 574,164 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,231 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,596,522,000 after buying an additional 457,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company's stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $276.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $160.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $835.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.95 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $506,296.92. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Veeva Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Veeva Systems wasn't on the list.

While Veeva Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here