William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $139.38 Million Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,215,853 shares of the company's stock after selling 181,985 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.07% of Dynatrace worth $139,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 561.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 896 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush set a $48.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $41.33 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company's 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $123,480.50. The trade was a 660.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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