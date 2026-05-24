William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $181.28 Million Position in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,543,813 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,439,118 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.36% of Baldwin Insurance Group worth $181,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 666.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 249.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Baldwin Insurance Group

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Paul Eugene Sparks purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $665,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 981,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,535,377.76. The trade was a 3.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $2,756,381.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,987 shares of company stock worth $6,831,404. 18.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BWIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baldwin Insurance Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWIN

Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of BWIN opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.07 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Baldwin Insurance Group's revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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