William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $298.57 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,324 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,695 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $298,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company's stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company's stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,069 shares of the company's stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $751.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,758 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.57, for a total value of $1,115,574.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,511,734.37. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total transaction of $15,338,011.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,606 shares in the company, valued at $54,975,125.30. This represents a 21.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 27,777 shares of company stock worth $18,235,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $559.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $496.61 and a 1 year high of $769.98. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $566.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

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