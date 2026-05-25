William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $42.37 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI - Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 468,000 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $42,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,381.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company's stock.

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Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $99.39 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $108.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 17.71%.The business had revenue of $323.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paola M. Arbour bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at $610,396.50. This represents a 17.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 175,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,991,983.60. The trade was a 3.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $670,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Research cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $104.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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