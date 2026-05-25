William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $80.98 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. $RS

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,335 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,532 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.54% of Reliance worth $80,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Reliance from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Reliance from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Reliance from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $344.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Reliance

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE RS opened at $367.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.31 and a 12-month high of $381.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.98.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Reliance's payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $1,975,305.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,871.67. The trade was a 23.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,030,740.80. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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