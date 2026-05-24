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William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 356,279 Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Written by MarketBeat
May 24, 2026
Regal Rexnord logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • William Blair Investment Management boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, buying 356,279 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 759,283 shares worth about $106.5 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains generally positive, with six analysts rating the stock a Buy and three a Hold. The consensus price target is $231, following recent target increases from JPMorgan, Baird and Citigroup.
  • Regal Rexnord reported better-than-expected quarterly results, including EPS of $2.17 and revenue of $1.48 billion, while also announcing a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share payable July 14.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX - Free Report) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,283 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 356,279 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Regal Rexnord worth $106,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,600,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,669,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 193 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $231.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regal Rexnord

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 22,509 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.68, for a total value of $4,764,705.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,628.32. The trade was a 28.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.85, for a total transaction of $277,363.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,816.55. This trade represents a 19.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,063 shares of company stock worth $5,545,547. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE:RRX opened at $200.92 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $198.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a one year low of $127.96 and a one year high of $236.35. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Regal Rexnord's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation NYSE: RRX is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company's operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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