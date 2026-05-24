William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 65,641 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,585,833 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 65,641 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Copart worth $179,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $1,285,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $19,682,000. Wilian Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $683,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 26,213 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $869,747.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 79,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,638,871.76. The trade was a 24.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $58.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 33.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised Copart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on Copart and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Copart from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart

Copart Company Profile

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

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