William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 67,173 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,301 shares of the company's stock after selling 67,173 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Everest Group worth $198,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EG. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Group news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $272,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,532.80. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Everest Group Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE EG opened at $352.76 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $368.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Everest Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 11.76%.The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.27%.

Key Stories Impacting Everest Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Everest Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its earnings forecasts for several future periods, including Q4 2027, Q3 2027, FY2027 and Q1 2028, suggesting stronger longer-term profit potential for Everest Group.

Zacks Research lifted its earnings forecasts for several future periods, including Q4 2027, Q3 2027, FY2027 and Q1 2028, suggesting stronger longer-term profit potential for Everest Group. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Everest Group to $355 from $340 but kept an “equal weight” rating, implying only limited near-term upside.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Everest Group to $355 from $340 but kept an “equal weight” rating, implying only limited near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed estimates for Q2 2026, Q2 2027, Q1 2027, Q4 2026 and FY2026, which may be pressuring sentiment by pointing to softer results in the nearer term.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Everest Group from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Everest Group from $332.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Everest Group from $366.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $373.73.

View Our Latest Report on Everest Group

About Everest Group

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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