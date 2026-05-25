William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $48.80 Million Position in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 191,326 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $48,800,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.16% of OSI Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,383 shares of the technology company's stock worth $213,445,000 after buying an additional 343,727 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,334 shares of the technology company's stock worth $78,843,000 after buying an additional 123,212 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 259,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $64,666,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,222,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,574 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company's stock.

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OSI Systems Stock Performance

OSIS opened at $222.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company's fifty day moving average price is $266.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.19. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.45 and a 1-year high of $311.72. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.07. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $453.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $5,636,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,044 shares in the company, valued at $71,317,920.96. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSIS. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of OSI Systems from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $345.00 to $279.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.00.

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About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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