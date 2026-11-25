Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 868,337 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 667,876 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $59,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 56.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. James T. Borello RIA bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $148,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 260,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,303,410.03. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robb E. Turner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $646,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 94,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,077,100. This represents a 11.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $435,160. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.09 and a 12-month high of $80.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.5250 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.68%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies is an energy infrastructure company focused primarily on gathering, processing, transporting and storing natural gas. Its systems connect natural gas-producing regions with utilities, power generators, industrial customers and other energy markets. The company operates pipelines and related facilities across the United States. Its Transco pipeline system carries natural gas from the Gulf Coast and other supply areas to customers along the East Coast, while its gathering and processing operations serve producers in regions including the Northeast, the West and the Gulf Coast.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Williams Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Williams Companies wasn't on the list.

While Williams Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report