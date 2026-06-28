Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Stock Holdings Boosted by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 126.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,504 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1,110.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 100,107 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 91,840 shares in the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, bLong Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 287,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,924,589.65. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Dean Porter sold 50,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $3,768,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 196,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,254.79. This represents a 20.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,835. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $82.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $80.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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