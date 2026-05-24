Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM Shares Sold by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,575 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 50,842 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma makes up about 3.1% of HS Management Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $192.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company's fifty day moving average is $184.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.69. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.20 and a 1 year high of $222.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.83%. Williams-Sonoma's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma's previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Williams-Sonoma's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 2,267 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $436,374.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,494,833.99. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 32,684 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $5,904,037.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,166,688.32. This trade represents a 48.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $16,720,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $192.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore set a $200.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $207.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Williams-Sonoma

Key Williams-Sonoma News

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams-Sonoma this week:

Positive Sentiment: Williams-Sonoma posted adjusted EPS of $1.93, topping consensus of $1.80, and revenue of $1.81 billion, slightly ahead of estimates, signaling strong execution in a still-challenging home retail backdrop. Article Title

Williams-Sonoma posted adjusted EPS of $1.93, topping consensus of $1.80, and revenue of $1.81 billion, slightly ahead of estimates, signaling strong execution in a still-challenging home retail backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Comparable brand revenue rose 4.8%, with growth across all four major brands, including standout performance from West Elm and Pottery Barn, showing broad-based demand. Article Title

Comparable brand revenue rose 4.8%, with growth across all four major brands, including standout performance from West Elm and Pottery Barn, showing broad-based demand. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted disciplined cost control, resilient margins, and strong shareholder returns, including $288 million in buybacks and $85 million in dividends during the quarter. Article Title

The company highlighted disciplined cost control, resilient margins, and strong shareholder returns, including $288 million in buybacks and $85 million in dividends during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Management reiterated full-year comparable sales guidance of 2% to 6%, suggesting confidence in the business but also acknowledging ongoing uncertainty around tariffs and fuel costs. Article Title

Management reiterated full-year comparable sales guidance of 2% to 6%, suggesting confidence in the business but also acknowledging ongoing uncertainty around tariffs and fuel costs. Negative Sentiment: The company warned that tariffs and fuel-price volatility could pressure future margins and create headwinds even as current quarter results remained strong. Article Title

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

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