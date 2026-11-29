Prana Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,240 shares of the company's stock after selling 132,002 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP's holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virginia Estate & Retirement Planning Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 37.8% in the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 124 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $381.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $365.00 to $332.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $359.63 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a twelve month low of $240.61 and a twelve month high of $360.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.60.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.80 earnings per share for the current year.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, which operates as WTW, is a global advisory, insurance broking and solutions firm. It helps organizations manage risk, support employee wellbeing and improve business performance, while also advising individuals and institutions on insurance and related needs. WTW's services span risk and broking, health, wealth and career. Its work includes insurance and risk-management advice, employee benefits and health consulting, retirement and investment consulting, and talent and organizational solutions.

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