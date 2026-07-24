Wills Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Wills Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,318 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.6% of Wills Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wills Financial Group LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $142.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA accepted Pfizer’s supplemental application for Talzenna plus Xtandi under Priority Review, a sign regulators are giving the prostate cancer expansion a faster path forward. Reuters article

The FDA accepted Pfizer’s supplemental application for Talzenna plus Xtandi under Priority Review, a sign regulators are giving the prostate cancer expansion a faster path forward. Positive Sentiment: Options activity was unusually heavy, with traders buying far more call options than normal, suggesting some investors are positioning for further upside in PFE.

Options activity was unusually heavy, with traders buying far more call options than normal, suggesting some investors are positioning for further upside in PFE. Neutral Sentiment: Articles discussing Pfizer’s roughly 7% dividend yield may help support the stock by reinforcing its income appeal, but they do not change the underlying business outlook. Motley Fool article

Articles discussing Pfizer’s roughly 7% dividend yield may help support the stock by reinforcing its income appeal, but they do not change the underlying business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary on Pfizer’s oncology valuation suggests investors are still debating whether the company’s pipeline can justify a higher multiple. Kalkine Media article

Broader commentary on Pfizer’s oncology valuation suggests investors are still debating whether the company’s pipeline can justify a higher multiple. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing expanded patent litigation tied to mRNA vaccine technology remains a legal overhang and could create additional costs or uncertainty for Pfizer’s legacy COVID-19 franchise. Yahoo Finance article

Ongoing expanded patent litigation tied to mRNA vaccine technology remains a legal overhang and could create additional costs or uncertainty for Pfizer’s legacy COVID-19 franchise. Negative Sentiment: Separately, policy risk remains a concern after reports that the Trump administration is considering steep tariffs on generic drugs, which could increase pressure across the pharmaceutical sector. Bloomberg article

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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