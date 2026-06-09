WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC - Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,528,629 shares of the company's stock after selling 637,043 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.49% of WillScot worth $85,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in WillScot by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in WillScot by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WillScot by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in WillScot during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in WillScot by 130.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WSC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley Lee Soultz sold 86,421 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $2,332,502.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 197,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,333,089.05. The trade was a 30.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 155,781 shares of company stock worth $4,205,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

WillScot Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $31.88.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. WillScot had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $548.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. WillScot's payout ratio is presently -73.68%.

WillScot Profile

WillScot NASDAQ: WSC is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

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