WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd Sells 44,550 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,450 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 44,550 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.2% of WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. President Capital boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $218.66 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $202.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $138.83 and a 12 month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted fresh AI infrastructure wins tied to NVIDIA, including South Korea’s LG Group reportedly planning to adopt 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs, plus new partnerships with companies such as Corning, EXL, Lightmatter, Ayar Labs, and Netris that deepen NVIDIA’s ecosystem around AI data centers and networking.

Several articles highlighted fresh AI infrastructure wins tied to NVIDIA, including South Korea’s LG Group reportedly planning to adopt 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs, plus new partnerships with companies such as Corning, EXL, Lightmatter, Ayar Labs, and Netris that deepen NVIDIA’s ecosystem around AI data centers and networking. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remained bullish on NVIDIA’s long-term setup, pointing to Blackwell, AI inference, CUDA, and the company’s expanding push into AI PCs and enterprise AI as reasons the growth story still looks intact.

Analysts and commentators remained bullish on NVIDIA’s long-term setup, pointing to Blackwell, AI inference, CUDA, and the company’s expanding push into AI PCs and enterprise AI as reasons the growth story still looks intact. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s comments at Computex and in media interviews reinforced confidence that AI infrastructure spending is still accelerating, with NVIDIA positioned at the center of that spending cycle.

Jensen Huang’s comments at Computex and in media interviews reinforced confidence that AI infrastructure spending is still accelerating, with NVIDIA positioned at the center of that spending cycle. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA also made headlines for product and strategic moves, including the DSX platform for AI factory design, a reported $400 million acquisition of AI software startup Kumo, and a new AI chip for PCs, all of which expand the company’s addressable market but do not immediately change near-term financial results.

NVIDIA also made headlines for product and strategic moves, including the DSX platform for AI factory design, a reported $400 million acquisition of AI software startup Kumo, and a new AI chip for PCs, all of which expand the company’s addressable market but do not immediately change near-term financial results. Neutral Sentiment: Broad market sentiment has been mixed: semiconductor stocks sold off after Broadcom’s earnings and some investors rotated within AI hardware, which helps explain why NVIDIA has shown relative resilience rather than an outright surge.

Broad market sentiment has been mixed: semiconductor stocks sold off after Broadcom’s earnings and some investors rotated within AI hardware, which helps explain why NVIDIA has shown relative resilience rather than an outright surge. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and political scrutiny remains a risk, as Senator Elizabeth Warren invited Jensen Huang to testify at a Senate hearing on China AI chip sales and U.S. export controls, keeping pressure on NVIDIA’s China exposure.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,906,961 shares of company stock worth $384,041,268 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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