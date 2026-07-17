Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Buys 2,265 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,172 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.3% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd's holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $893,511,000 after acquiring an additional 88,526 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 17.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, July 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $532.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $457.34 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $420.74 and its 200-day moving average is $445.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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