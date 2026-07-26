Windsor Advisory Group LLC Acquires 7,548 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 297.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,082 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of Windsor Advisory Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Windsor Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9,060.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,876,878 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,578,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334,866 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,429,996,000 after buying an additional 3,450,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $94.78 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $122.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average of $102.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.00.

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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